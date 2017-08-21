Parents die after falling from cliff, 4-year-old boy critically hurt, sheriff says

GOWANDA, N.Y. (CBS/AP) Police in western New York say two adult hikers died and one of their children was hurt when they fell from a cliff.

Authorities say the bodies of 35-year-old Amanda Green and 33-year-old William Green, both of Buffalo, were discovered along with their injured 4-year-old son in Zoar Valley around 12:47 p.m. Sunday. The couple’s 7-year-old son was found unharmed.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Zylka, the 4 year old was airlifted to Women and Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The 7-year-old was being evaluated.

Authorities believe the two adults and child fell about 200 feet down a steep cliff but aren’t sure what caused the fall. Police continue to investigate.

CBS Buffalo, New York affiliate WIVB-TV reports a hiker called authorities Sunday afternoon after discovering bodies on the gorge floor. The hiker stayed on the phone with dispatch and was able to describe the location so emergency crews could locate the victims.

Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard told reporters during a news conference on Sunday evening that the search continued after the three were located because a pair of sneakers was found in the area. Howard said the shoes were too big for the 4 year-old, suggesting there was another child who hadn’t been found, WIVB says.

That child, the 7-year-old, was able to walk out to a paramedic searching the area.

Officials say hundreds of people hike in the area every day during warm weather.