Parents killed, young children injured when family falls down 200-foot cliff during hike



GOWANDA, N.Y. (AP/WIVB/WNCN) — A family of four fell 200 feet down a cliff during a hike in western New York on Sunday, killing the mother and father and injuring two young children, authorities say.

Parents Amanda Green, 35, and William Green, 33, both of Buffalo, were found lying dead on the gorge floor next to their injured 4-year-old son, Alexander Green. A hiker first found the scene.

When authorities arrived at the scene, in addition to the three people, they found a pair of children’s shoes too big for the 4-year-old, prompting them to search for another child.

The fourth victim, 7-year-old Jacob Green, was able to walk out to a paramedic searching the area and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The 4-year-old was flown to Women and Children’s Hospital with critical injuries. As of Sunday night, he was in guarded condition at the hospital. The Erie County Sheriff’s office says he suffered internal injuries, multiple fractures and a head injury.

The 7-year-old is in good condition, but suffered a broken right arm and ankle.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the group to fall. They were in an area called the Zoar Valley, which the state of New York describes as being “known for the spectacular scenery created by its deep gorge, sheer cliffs, flowing waterfalls, and dense forests.”

Sheriff Timothy B. Howard told News 4 the family was found in the highest and steepest area at Zoar Valley.

The victims’ family released a statement:

We are grateful for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers from the Western New York community. This tragic event has left us with empty hearts and without words. While the details of yesterday are still being discovered, we want to remember Amanda and William’s legacy as two parents that loved their children dearly. Our family would like to thank the first responders including Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, as well as the dedicated staff at Women and Children’s Hospital for their courageous and caring efforts. At this time, we are focused on Amanda and William’s two little boys and will share additional information at the appropriate time.