Programming alert: ‘Young and the Restless’ not airing Monday

By Published:
Daniel Goddard (left) and Christel Khalil (right) of 'The Young and the Restless' (CBS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS will not be airing “Young and the Restless” today.

No show was produced for Aug. 21, so viewers will not be missing a new episode because there are no episodes to air on Monday.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” will air at its normal time at 12:30 p.m. before a CBS News Special Report on the total solar eclipse begins at 1 p.m. The special report will run until 3 p.m. CBS North Carolina will have a special one-hour newscast beginning at 4 p.m.

Click here for our full TV schedule.

