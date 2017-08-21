Some Wake County parents keep kids at home for eclipse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The eclipse led some parents to keep their kids home from school Monday in Wake County.

Wake County Public Schools made the decision to dismiss school at regular time and, for some students, that meant a dismissal right around the time of the eclipse.

Centennial Campus Middle School in Raleigh is one of them.

Regular dismissal time there is 2:15 p.m.

Many students waiting for the bus clearly were in awe of the eclipse. Their buses rolled out about 2:21 p.m.

That was right around prime time for the eclipse – just 23 minutes before its peak in Raleigh at 2:44 p.m.

“Our bus drivers are equipped,” said Lisa Luten, Wake County Schools communications director. “The students will actually receive instructions before they get on the bus on how to manage the eclipse safely.”

Luten said anytime the school system has to consider cancelling school, “it’s a very big deal.”

In this particular case, the school system decided against cancelling school or having an early dismissal.

“What we’re weighing is our students’ safety and the reality for many of our students is that if we change the schedule, then they’d be home alone without adult supervision,” said Luten.

Luten said some parents did decide to keep their children home from school.

For others, they don’t mind the decision to keep the dismissal at regular time.

“I think they were right in doing what they did,” said Linda Bond, who picked up her granddaughter at Centennial Middle. “I really do.”

In our area, some students in Durham and Cumberland Counties did get an early dismissal related to the eclipse.