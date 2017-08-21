Teachers from 8 Wake County schools come together to end inequities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been two years since Wake County hired a superintendent to focus racial or socioeconomic inequities.

“We often run into people that have blind spots and/or biases,” said Jose Espinal, an assistant principal at Enloe High School.d.

It’s no secret Wake County has had issues with equity.

“I can’t even explain how fully it hurts my heart,” a parent told CBS North Carolina after an incident at Apex-Friendship High School a few months ago.

Then, Wake County Public School System officials said a student Snapchatted a picture of the school’s step team with the caption: “Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom circa 1864.”

Monday, teachers from eight Wake County schools came together with one goal: end inequities. Not only when it comes to race relations, but learning in the classroom, too.

“As educators it’s important for us to create a space that’s safe for our students,” Espinal said. “It’s important for us to have conversations.”

“It’s important that we’re all singing from the same sheet of music, that we’re all giving the educational opportunities and experiences that propel students,” Will Chavis, Enloe High School’s principal, said.

While Wake County leaders have other goals that include an annual graduation rate of at least 95 percent of students by 2020, they know their work will not be finished.

“I think it’s an ongoing thing. I don’t think you arrive at equity and you end,” Espinal said.

Wake County school leaders won’t move forward for now with a plan to add hundreds more counselors and social workers, but will fund an expansion of the Office of Equity Affairs, as they grapple with a nearly $29 million budget shortfall.