Thousands pack Morehead Planetarium for solar eclipse



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of people gathered at Morehead Planetarium Monday afternoon for a front row seat to view the eclipse.

Despite the hot temperatures, people were determined to get the best view possible.

“We were looking for a place that had some activities. They announced that they had some food trucks around and that there would be plenty of people out. It’s an open area. North Carolina is a state of trees and we wanted to make sure we got a good viewing of it,” said Nicole Tillery.

The young and old alike claimed their spot near the sundial outside the Planetarium for a chance to witness the historic event.

Fredericka Tillery, who came to the event with her daughter, was excited to see the eclipse. “It only happens once in a lifetime so that’s what I think will cause a big crowd like we have today,” she said.

Everyone at Morehead Planetarium described the experience as one they will never forget. The director of the Planetarium, Todd Boyette, was estimating that around five thousand people would gather there to view the eclipse.