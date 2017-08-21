VIDEO: 8 rescued by Coast Guard after bachelor party boat runs aground

CAPERS ISLAND, S.C. (AP/WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued eight boaters from a grounded 21-foot recreational boat near an island located about 15 miles north of Charleston.

The Coast Guard command center in Charleston received a call early Saturday advising that the boat full of men celebrating a bachelor party was in trouble.

The vessel had run aground on a sandbar near Capers Island.

A helicopter crew hoisted four boaters and took them to Mount Pleasant Regional Airport. The rescue crew returned and hoisted the four remaining boaters.

The men stood on the sandbar, which was covered by surf, until help arrived.

The Coast Guard says all boaters were reported to be in good condition.

