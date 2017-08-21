Woman dies in pool at Fayetteville apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died Monday in Fayetteville in a swimming pool at an apartment complex, Fayetteville police confirmed.

The dead woman was found alone in the pool on Century Oaks Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. by another resident said Sgt. Shawn Strepay of the Fayetteville police.

Police are conducting a death investigation and are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to determine how the woman came to drown. Police said the woman’s death appears to be related to a medical condition, but cannot say for certain whether the medical incident caused her death directly or caused her to drown.

The woman was in her 40s and is believed to have been a resident of the apartment complex, police said.