Mother to face murder charges in 5-year-old’s death at UNC, DA says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County authorities said Monday that they anticipate charging a 34-year-old mother with first-degree murder after a “domestic incident” on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus left her 5-year-old boy dead.

Ebony Oluwasegva will face charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and may also face charges of felony child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, said Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall.

EARLIER: 911 call: UNC stabbing victim wounded in face, head; 5-year-old dead

Olouwasegva has not yet been charged, and will not be until just before she is released from the hospital, where she is currently recovered from injuries she herself sustained in the Saturday attack.

Her husband, Victor Oluwasegva, 32, was injured in the incident, but is expected to recover.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher that his wife had stabbed him.

“Get over here now! She cut me with a knife!” the caller said. “She stabbed me, I was sleeping. She stabbed me.”

The incident occurred at 1700 Baity Hill in Chapel Hill, police reports show. Baity Hill is a complex that provides housing to graduate students and student families.