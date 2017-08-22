Women killed in bank robbery identified, search for Wilson man continues

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department has identified the two women who were killed during a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, authorities say that a Wilson, North Carolina man is wanted as a person of interest in the double murder.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a bank alarm at Cres Com Bank located at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue in Conway around 1:16 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank who had died from injuries sustained during the robbery, confirms Small.

Tuesday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victims as Donna Major, 59, from Conway and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, 36, from Green Sea.

Skeen, who was the branch manager, leaves behind a husband and two boys, according to her obituary.

“I was blessed to know these remarkable women, and enjoyed their company weekly. I always left their place of business with added reason to smile and appreciate humankind,” said Conway Mayor Barbara Blain- Bellamy. “We all grieve that Conway has lost two very special friends.”

The suspect fled the robbery scene in one of the victim’s cars. Small says the car is a white four-door Chrysler 200 with SC tag IZM457. The vehicle has tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that says “River Life.”

Small says the suspect, a black male with long braids, pictured inside the bank wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, is still on the loose.

Officers have identified a person of interest with whom they want to speak regarding the bank robbery and double murder investigation.

The person of interest is Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson.

Council is considered armed and dangerous.

Council is wanted for a separate bank robbery in Wilson on August 10. Police have reason to believe Council may have been in the Conway area at the time of the deadly robbery.

Police say Council could possibly change his hairstyle and have released a picture of him with long hair and short hair.

Spokesperson Don Wood with the Columbia Office of the FBI says agents with the FBI are on the scene and investigating the robbery.