2 NC State football players dismissed following sexual assault allegation investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two freshman N.C. State football players were dismissed from the team following an investigation into sexual assault allegations from an on-campus party on July 21, the school said.

Three other freshman players were dismissed.

The disciplinary actions taken against the players “are not regarding the allegations of sexual assault.”

On July 22, N.C. State police received reports of three sexual assaults at an on-campus party. Campus police said officers have spent approximately 800 hours working on the investigation.

Investigators executed search warrants where they looked at cell phones, the residence and reviewed video from campus security cameras.

Freshmen Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed from the team.

Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas have been suspended, according to the University.

N.C. State University Police have turned over evidence to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office following an investigation sexual assault allegations. Criminal charges are possible.

The five freshman football players were at the on-campus party in a student’s room at Wolf Village where alcohol and marijuana were present.

Athletic Director Debbie Yow released a statement that read in part:

The football players who violated the Student Athlete Code of Conduct and Football Team Rules have been disciplined by Coach Doeren, with my full support. Coach Doeren continues to responsibly manage difficult circumstances in an appropriate and forthcoming manner, which is greatly appreciated. Two have been dismissed from the team and are no longer enrolled at NC State, and three others have received suspensions from competition, as well as other discipline. These actions are not regarding allegations of sexual assault. We reserve the right to impose additional sanctions if new violations are discovered.

