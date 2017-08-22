2 NC teens now charged in several robberies involving ‘LetGo’ app

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police have arrested a second teen in connection to a string of robberies involving the “LetGo” app.

Darryl Stephon Blunt Jr., 17, of Greenville was arrested at his home Friday without incident, police said.

Police said some of the stolen property was recovered at the home, and he has been charged felony larceny, conspire to commit felony larceny, common law robbery, felony conspiracy, aid and abet armed robbery, conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

Isaiah David Harragin, 16, was arrested August 12 and jailed under a $266,000 secured bond.

According to police, Harragin used the app “LetGo” to pose as a potential buyer to lure a legitimate seller to a parking lot and subsequently rob them of their property. In some cases, the victims were held at gunpoint.

Police executed a search warrant at Harragin’s residence and found a $800 pair of stolen shoes, a stolen laptop and multiple cellphones.

Police say Harragin carried out these robberies on four separate occasions during July and August at BPL Plasma, Eastern Elementary School, the Waffle House and a Shell Gas Station.

Greenville Police say there are designated meet up spots to sell goods online that are under 24/7 monitoring. Those include the West Zone Substation, the East Zone Substation, and the South Zone Substation.

Additional charges could be forthcoming.