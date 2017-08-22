3 arrested, 1 at large after Fayetteville man killed during robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens and a man were arrested and another man is at large after a Fayetteville man was killed during a robbery last week, police said.

Alton Fitzgerald Williams, 52, who lived along Eldorado Road, was killed.

He was found dead in front of a home in the 2800 block of Eldorado Road in the Holiday Park subdivision around 8:10 a.m. Friday, police said.

Late Tuesday night, police announced four people were charged with three of them in custody.

Those charged are:

Solomon Broady, 21, of the 1900 block of Progress Street

Jermaine Florence, 18, of the 1900 block of Progress Street

Olander Sanders Jr., 16, of the 300 block of Diana Street

Demetrius Hammonds, 25, of the 2200 block of Carbine Street

They are all charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Demetrius Hammonds is still at large and police “are encouraging friends and family to have Hammonds turn himself into law enforcement,” officials said in a news release.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).