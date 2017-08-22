6 children hurt as NC tourist train hits school tour bus

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad tourist train hit a prep school’s tour bus at Nantahala Outdoor Center on Tuesday, according to The Smoky Mountain Times.

They report it happened around 11:50 am and there were no serious injuries. Six boys and two staffers from Georgia Military College Prep School were taken to nearby hospitals.

The boys were later released, however, staff members were still at a hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Nantahala Outdoor Center President told The Smokey Mountain Times that the train uses protocols, including moving slowly and using horns, but the bus proceeded across the track and in the train’s path.

Georgia Military College Prep School released this statement on the accident.

There has been a traffic accident involving one of our buses on a field trip transporting GMC Prep School’s 9th grade boys to Nantahala Outdoor Center in North Carolina. Six students were transported to two local hospitals for evaluation, all six have been released. Two GMC Prep faculty members are also being evaluated at a local hospital. GMC Prep Associate Vice Principal, Dr. Steve Greer, and other prep school faculty and staff members are with those who are injured and have been transported to a local hospital. All students are off of the bus and have been accounted for. GMC has contacted all of the parents of the evaluated students.

— WSPA contributed to this report