9 ‘eclipse babies’ born in NC city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — At least nine “eclipse babies” were born in North Carolina’s largest city, but one expectant couple didn’t expect to be in the count.

The Charlotte Observer reports Wess and Lacey Cope expected their fourth boy on Wednesday, coinciding with Lacey’s 36th birthday.

Instead, Lacey’s water broke on Monday in the family’s South Carolina home. After Wess took their three sons to school and returned home, the couple headed to a Charlotte hospital, stopping only for Wess Cope to pick up a fast-food breakfast.

Newborn Finn Sullivan Cope was named for a “Star Wars” character and Sullivan’s Island in Charleston, South Carolina, where his parents were married.

A hospital unit leader said it’s unusual that each expectant mother admitted there already had her water broken.

She didn’t think the eclipse caused it.

