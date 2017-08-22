Heat continues today, storm chances return Wednesday

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Skies remained mostly sunny during the eclipse across central North Carolina. Temperatures only dropped about 3 degrees from 2 to 3 pm during the maximum part of the eclipse. Despite that, it was still a hot day and the heat will last a couple more days before a strong cold front moves through late Wednesday and much cooler air moves in.

On Monday, the Triangle had a high of 93 after a morning low of 71; and Fayetteville also had a high of 91 after a morning low of 72. The normal high this time of year is 88 with a normal low of 68.

Tuesday will be hot and humid and there will be a slight risk of a PM storm. On Wednesday, there will be a cold front approaching the state, so PM scattered storms will become likely. There is a very slight risk (marginal) that one or two storms could produce damaging wind. That front will move to the coast on Thursday morning with a chance of a shower and storm.

By Friday, high pressure will build in and along with it some cooler air and that dry air will be around this weekend on Saturday and Sunday and last into next Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and hot. There will be a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 93. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday Night will be fair and warm. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with PM showers and storms becoming likely. The high will be 92; winds will be west-southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will become mostly sunny and pleasant. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and nice. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 64.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued nice. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 62.

Next Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 82, after a morning low of 62.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

