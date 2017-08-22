How safe is Wake County’s new bus-tracking app?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County schools are joining other districts in allowing parents to use GPS tracking to let them know when their child’s school bus will arrive.

But some worry the information could fall into the wrong hands.

The system, called Here Comes The Bus, is provided by a third-party vendor that provides the service to school systems around the country. The app lets users set a radius around their neighborhood. When the bus enters that zone, the app gives and alert.

Parent Jeremy Cleveland, who has already signed up for the service, says it will reduce morning stress.

His son Trevor, a fourth Grader at Cleveland Elementary in Cary, says mornings get pretty hectic about the time the bus is due to arrive and “sometimes we have to hustle out the door because we don’t know when the bus will get here.”

“There were a couple of days when we did miss the bus by a couple of minutes and I wished I had the app,” Cleveland says.

It will also be a comfort to know where his son is, he says.

Carpenter Elementary is a third-tier school for buses. That means drivers do high school and middle school drop offs first, so by the time a bus gets to Carpenter it could be running behind schedule.

“Sometimes our buses might leave here a few minutes later. This gives parents an idea when they leave and when they’ll get home,” says Christina Jenkins, an assistant principal at Carpenter elementary who oversees transportation there.

The GPS tracking is convenient, but some are worried about keeping the information secure.

Wake County School officials insist the app is secure.

“A parent can only get the app by using a student ID number,” says county transportation director Robert Snidemiller. “Without that and a password they cannot access the app.”

If an unauthorized user tries to access it, they get no info according to Jenkins.

“You’d get a blank Wake County map. You couldn’t access a child’s info at all,” Jenkins says.

Right now, the app only tracks the bus your child is assigned to. Future refinements will include using student ID cards to track when K-5 students actually get on and off the bus, which Jenkins says could pinpoint when a youngster mistakenly gets off at the wrong stop.

“Safety is our number one thing, so we know where the kids are,” says Jenkins.

Right now, the app is only available to parents of year-round students. It’ll be rolled out to parents of traditional students in about three weeks once the school system gets those bus routes settled.

If you want to sign up for the app, here is a link to the Wake County Page explaining how to do that.

If you’d like to dig deeper into how the app works, as well as access additional resources and videos, here is a link to the vendor’s website.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.