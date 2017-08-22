NC dad cautions used car buyers after teen son’s experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte teen is regretting one of his first major purchases.

Nomy Delgado says his son bought a 2001 Acura back in June from used car dealer Four Seasons Auto.

He says the car ran fine when the teen went for a test drive, but just a week later, he saw transmission issues.

“You just never know what you’re going to get into,” Delgado says of the car buying experience.

The father says he was not with his son when the transaction was made at the shop in Indian Trail, and the teen did not bring the car to a mechanic first.

“Now we’re reaping the…not doing that,” he says.

A check with a mechanic during the test drive is just one of the things the Better Business Bureau of Charlotte recommends for used car buyers to do. That, a simple internet search of the company, getting any promises made in writing and making sure the FTC certification sticker is clear in the car’s window.

Delgado says when his wife posted their experience on social media, he was surprised to see so many had had a similar experience to his son’s.

“I really don’t want anyone else to go through this, for their kids to be robbed of $2,500,” he says.

WBTV spoke briefly with the owner of Four Seasons Auto Monday night. He told us he is working now to get a new replacement car ready for Delgado’s son.