NC man holding pistol replica air gun is shot, killed by deputy

The scene of the shooting. WBTV photo

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) — A man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Burke County Monday night has been identified by deputies as 42-year-old Jeffrey Jacobs.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Pritchard Drive in Morganton. The 911 caller said Jacobs was beating the woman in the roadway and had a revolver and a knife.

Sheriff Steve Whisnant said Jacobs pointed a firearm at a deputy after deputies responded to the call.

“After multiple warnings to drop the weapon, the male pointed the gun at the deputy who fired one shot striking the male,” deputies say.

Deputies say they later learned the weapon Jacobs pointed was a CO2 pistol that was “a perfect replica of a real revolver.”

The deputy and a trooper provided first aid to Jacobs until EMS. Deputies say he died on the way to the hospital.

There is no word on other injuries.

Agents with the SBI were called in to handle the investigation.

