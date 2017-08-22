NC man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend and her baby son

Mendez in court. WNCT photo

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree murder, allowing him to avoid the death penalty.

WNCT image of Liu, and her 5-month-old son. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Sebastien Mendez, 27, was charged with murdering his girlfriend, Shaung Liu, and 5-month-old son, Archer Liu back in 2015 in the Hunter’s Creek area of Jacksonville.

Shaung was found dead in her car three blocks from her home, while Archer was found dead in a suitcase in the attic.

Investigators said Mendez was found with a knife sticking out of his back and he said his girlfriend attacked him. But authorities say the wound was self-inflicted.

Each first-degree murder guilty plea carries a sentence of life without parole.

Mendez also pleaded to one count of soliciting to commit first-degree murder, with a maximum punishment of 231 months on that charge.

Mendez in a WNCT photo

Officials say Mendez tried to pay someone $9,000 to kill a possible witness at his trial.

Mendez was trying to arrange the killing behind bars, but money hadn’t changed hands. He did not identify the witness.

— The Associated Press and WNCT contributed to this report

