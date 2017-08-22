Sheriff identifies victims in Halifax County quadruple killing

By Published: Updated:

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Halifax County Sheriff has identified the victims in a weekend quadruple killing in Enfield.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The four were killed in what the sheriff believes was a home invasion in the Glenview Community of Fishing Creek Road.

Sheriff Wes Tripp identified the victims as:

  • Janice Harris, 72
  • James Harris, 88
  • James Whitley, 76
  • Peggy Whitley, 67

Janice and James Harris were residents of the home where the killings occurred, Tripp said. The Whitleys were visiting when they were killed.

RELATED: Sheriff: 2 elderly couples shot to death in Halifax County home invasion

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Tripp said that the bodies were discovered Monday morning when a family member went to check on relatives.

Some items of value had been taken from the home, prompting authorities to suspect a robbery.

The SBI is assisting the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s