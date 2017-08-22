Sheriff identifies victims in Halifax County quadruple killing

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Halifax County Sheriff has identified the victims in a weekend quadruple killing in Enfield.
The four were killed in what the sheriff believes was a home invasion in the Glenview Community of Fishing Creek Road.
Sheriff Wes Tripp identified the victims as:
- Janice Harris, 72
- James Harris, 88
- James Whitley, 76
- Peggy Whitley, 67
Janice and James Harris were residents of the home where the killings occurred, Tripp said. The Whitleys were visiting when they were killed.
Tripp said that the bodies were discovered Monday morning when a family member went to check on relatives.
Some items of value had been taken from the home, prompting authorities to suspect a robbery.
The SBI is assisting the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
No suspect information has been released.
