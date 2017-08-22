Signs posted in Durham call for violence against anti-fascist activists



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating signs posted in the city that are promote violence against anti-fascist activists.

At least two of those signs were posted near W. Main and W. Peabody streets, close to Duke’s East Main campus downtown.

Tom Johnson was outside for the solar eclipse Monday, when the signs caught his eye.

One sign posted outside his office that says “Hospitalize your local Antifa scumbag.”

Antifa is short for anti-fascists.

“It is a pretty clear incitement to violence,” said Johnson. “I just thought, I’m going to take those down.”

That’s what he did.

The two signs were posted in Lauren Nareau’s neighborhood.

“It’s scary because the groups that are targeted in that poster are group that I sympathize with,” said Nareau. “It’s a community that, I don’t think any community should be terrorized.”

The signs were posted just days after protesters knocked over a Confederate monument and marched through downtown Durham.

In a response to our emails, the group You Will Not Replace Us said, “It’s not like we were subtle. Where rumblings have been, we have responded.”

“Now that these types of movements are coming into Durham, I think people are responding in ways that are totally unacceptable,” said Nareau.

Johnson says what he likes most about Durham is its diversity.

He believes the sign goes against that.

“Durham is a much stronger and much better place to live because of that,” he said. “Anything that attacks that, I think is wrong.”

He filed a report with Durham police.

On Tuesday, city workers came to make sure the signs had been taken down. Officials say they will be vigilant in looking for any others.

To report any signs you see in Durham, call Downtown Durham Inc. at (919) 682-2800