Teen missing 11 days in Smoky Mountains walks out of National Park

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says an 18-year-old who was missing for more than a week in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been located after walking out of the park on his own.

A news release from the park says Austin Bohanan, 18, walked out of the remote backcountry area near Tabcat Creek around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville by a Rural/Metro ambulance.

No other details have been released.

Search crews have been looking for Bohanan since he was reported missing Aug. 13. Bohanan had disappeared the previous Friday while hiking with his stepfather, but was not immediately reported missing.