Tow truck driver shot while unloading vehicle, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tow truck driver was shot in the chest Monday night in Durham, police said.

Officers responded to a reported gunshot wound near the intersection of Canal Street and N. Elizabeth Street just after 9 p.m. Upon arrival, EMS was found at the scene treating a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, police said.

The victim, a tow truck driver, told authorities that he was unloading a vehicle when he heard shots and then realized he had been hit.

The man was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment of a serious, but non-life threatening injury, police said.

Police have not released information on any potential suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

