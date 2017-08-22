Wilson man named person of interest in SC armed robbery killings

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department has identified a Wilson man as a person of interest in the two murders of bank employees in South Carolina Monday afternoon.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a bank alarm at Cres Com Bank located at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue in Conway around 1:16 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank who had died from injuries sustained during the robbery, confirms Lt. Small.

The suspect then fled from the robbery scene in one of the victim’s cars. Small says the car is a white 4-door Chrysler 200 with South Carolina tags IZM457. The vehicle has tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that reads “River Life.”

Small says the suspect, who was wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, is still on the loose.

Officers have identified a person of interest with whom they want to speak regarding the bank robbery and double murder investigation.

The person of interest is Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson.

Council is considered armed and dangerous.

Council is wanted for a separate bank robbery in Wilson on August 10. Police have reason to believe Council may have been in the Conway area at the time of the deadly robbery.

Police say Council could possibly change his hairstyle and have released a picture of him with long hair and short hair.

Spokesperson Don Wood with the Columbia Office of the FBI says agents with the FBI are on the scene and investigating the robbery.

Monday evening, CresCom Bank released the following statement on its Facebook page:

Today, shortly after 1:20PM, we learned that two CresCom team members were fatally wounded in a robbery of our Conway branch located at 1230 16th Ave. Everyone in our company is heartbroken about this tragedy and we are devastated for the victims and their families. We are actively cooperating with the authorities investigating this unthinkable crime. Please join with all of us in praying for the victims’ families.

The names of the victims will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time, according to police.