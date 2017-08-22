Woman now facing conspiracy charge after 2 bodies found in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn woman has now been charged in connection with the first of two bodies that were found in Harnett County last week, Harnett County deputies say.

Deputies also announced Tuesday that two men are now charged with felony conspiracy in connection with the death of Marcus Lester Fisher, who was found dead in the backyard of a Coats home early Thursday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies investigating Fisher’s death later found a woman’s decomposing body along a path in some woods off Cool Springs Road near Broadway.

Paige Nicole Carter, 26, of Dunn had been charged over the weekend with conceal and failure to report a death related to that second body.

Now, Carter is charged with accessory after the fact and felony conspiracy in the death of Fisher, 39, officials say. And Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of Lillington and Michael Todd Denning, 37, of Coats on Tuesday had felony conspiracy charges added in Fisher’s death, deputies said.

The two men were already facing other charges.

On Monday, Denning was charged with first-degree murder in Fisher’s death, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brown had already been charged with one count of accessory after the fact in connection with Fisher’s death.

And both Brown and Denning had already charged with conceal/fail to report death in relation to the decomposing woman’s body recovered in Broadway.

Fisher was found about 12:30 a.m. Thursday dead in a Harnett County backyard after deputies responded to reports of a disturbance. He had been shot once in the chest, deputies said.

Denning and Brown were initially arrested and charged with conceal and fail to report a death.

Carter’s bond for all charges is set at $750,000.

Denning’s additional bond is $250,000 for a total bond of $1,300,000 and no bond for the homicide charge.

Brown’s additional bond is $250,000for a total of $1,250,000.