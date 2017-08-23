2nd body found in Harnett County identified by dental records, deputies say

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the second of two interrelated bodies found in Harnett County last week.

During the autopsy, officials were able to use dental records to identify the dead woman as Ashley Castillo, 27, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

EARLIER: Man now facing murder charge in case of 2 bodies found in Harnett County

She lived in the Benson and Dunn areas, authorities said.

Deputies found her body while investigating the death of Marcus Fisher. Deputies found him shot dead in a backyard in Coats early Thursday morning while responding to a report of a disturbance. Investigating his death led them to Castillo’s body, which was along a path in some woods off of Cool Springs Road near Broadway.

Three people are facing charges in connection with the two deaths: Michael Todd Denning, Robin Chalmers Brown and Page Nicole Carter. Denning is facing a murder charge in Fisher’s death.