4th person arrested after Fayetteville man killed during robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth person charged with murder in a deadly Fayetteville robbery was captured Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Demetrius Hammonds, 25, of the 2200 block of Carbine Street, was captured by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service in the area of Tiffany Pines.

He was wanted in connection with a Friday robbery in the Holiday Park subdivision that left Alton Fitzgerald Williams, 52, dead. Williams had been shot.

Hammond is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery, as are three people police had taken into custody Tuesday.

The others charged are:

Solomon Broady, 21, of the 1900 block of Progress Street

Jermaine Florence, 18, of the 1900 block of Progress Street

Olander Sanders Jr., 16, of the 300 block of Diana Street

Police are still investigating the killing.

Hammonds is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the killing to call Det. J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.