911 calls reveal chaos after Food Lion worker shot in NC

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Calls to 911 released by authorities on Wednesday detail the chaotic scene in a Henderson Food Lion parking lot after an employee was fatally shot on Saturday.

“Hey, look, I need a medevac, EMS and the police department at the Food Lion on Dabney Drive, right now, quick!” one caller told a dispatcher. “A lady just got shot in the head.”

A bit later he added, “She ain’t breathing. She has no pulse, so you might want to hurry up.”

Another caller described a bloody scene, including blood on her head.

EARLIER: NC Food Lion shooting victim dies; man to be charged with murder

Still another caller reported seeing what happened:

Dispatcher: You say he just pulled up and shot her?

Caller: Yes. Yes, ma’am.

Dispatcher: She was sitting outside?

Caller: Yes, ma’am. She just went on her lunch break.

One caller was shocked to have seen the killing.

“He just went up and shot this woman that’s working at food lion sitting here right — oh my God — in front of me,” the caller said.

Police say that Food Lion worker Shaekeya Danielle Gay, 23, was shot by her boyfriend as she went on break in front of the store Saturday evening. Marcus Tyrell Hargrove, 23, of Vance County turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday. Police said they expected to charge him with first-degree murder.

Henderson police are still seeking more information about the killing. Anyone at the Food Lion between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. that night is asked to call Det. Simmons at (252) 430-4234. Anyone who knows where Hargrove was in the hours after the shooting is also asked to call police.