‘Armed and dangerous’ NC couple wanted on charges in Virginia shooting

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina couple is wanted on charges related to a Tuesday night shooting out of Nelson County, Virginia.

Authorities with Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police say 42-year-old Sean D. Castorina and 40-year-old Penny M. Dawson are facing felony malicious wounding and use of a firearm charges.

Nelson County deputies were called at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting victim at a home in the count. This was one day after the sheriff’s office was alerted to an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt found parked in the eastern part of the county.

An investigation found the car was registered to an elderly man who had been reported missing in Burlington, North Carolina. Both Castorina and Dawson are from Burlington, authorities say.

Authorities said Tuesday the two were wanted for questioning for the disappearance of the elderly man.

When deputies arrived to the scene of the shooting Tuesday, they found a woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

State police troopers also responded Tuesday night to the scene of the shooting. Residents in Nelson County were asked to shelter in place.

The woman is being treated at UVA Medical Center.

Authorities say missing from the home is a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and custom, faded-red squared-off bumper. It has a North Carolina license plate, DHN 5418.

Castorina and Dawson are considered armed and dangerous. State police say Castorina was last believed to be in Virginia and has family in Norfolk.

Both Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Castorina and Dawson.