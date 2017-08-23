Dozens attend prayer vigil for victims in Halifax County quadruple killing



ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens gathered in Enfield Wednesday night for a vigil for the two couples who were shot and killed in a Halifax County home earlier this week.

Janice Harris, 72, James Harris, 88, James Whitley, 76 and Peggy Whitley, 67, were shot and killed in the Harris’ home in the Glenview community off Fishing Creek Road.

Some items of value had been taken from the home, prompting authorities to suspect a robbery.

Tripp said the group was playing cards when they were killed.

“They were wonderful people that would give you the shirt off their backs,” said Tracie Gay, a family friend of both couples who attended Wednesday night’s vigil. “They did everything for their community, super nice people and they were the best couples ever.”

Tripp would not confirm what was stolen from the home, but said Tuesday the ATF had joined the investigation.

Sheriff Wes Tripp said that the bodies were discovered Monday morning when a family member went to check on relatives.

According to an ATF database, J and J Gunsmithing was a federally licensed firearm business as of July 2017. The gunsmithing business was registered to Harris at the address where the killings occurred.

The reward for any information leading to an arrest continues to climb. As of Wednesday night, the reward was at $13,000.

“For this small town, $13,000 is a great fundraiser for this short of a time,” said Enfield Mayor Barbara Simmons. “But don’t be surprised if it increases to more.”