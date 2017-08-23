Durham Rescue Mission to give away 3,000 backpacks full of school supplies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Needy students in the Triangle will have the chance Wednesday to get a backpack full of school supplies and some delicious barbecue and hot dogs, thanks to the Durham Rescue Mission.

The Durham Rescue Mission will be the site of a back-to-school party for needy students. Volunteers have filled 3,000 backpacks with school supplies and some spent all night preparing 850 pounds of pork on the grill that will be used for barbecue sandwiches.

Preparation for the event, which begins around 9 a.m., got underway around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The party won’t just feature lots of filled-up backpacks, barbecue and hot dogs — volunteers also worked to put together 1,800 bags of groceries to give away, hung over over 12,000 articles of clothing, and cut and wrapped desserts for the big meal.

The event will also feature an inflatable slide, snow cones, balloons and carnival games with prizes for the kids.

Beginning at 10 a.m. and occurring every 30 minutes, Dr. Ernie Mills, the CEO and founded of the Mission, will hold drawings for $50 of toys for the children in attendance.

“This community event is a necessity in this economy. Many families are just one paycheck away from being homeless. Our Back-to-School Pep Rally is a blessing to many families in the Triangle who are struggling,” said Mills. “Our goal, as always, is to provide children with the tools they need to get excited about going back to school, all of which is possible because of our generous sponsors and tireless volunteers.”

Partners in the event include GSK, BB&T, Diamond Springs, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, and many individuals and other organizations, Mission officials said.

The event begins around 9 a.m., but children and families line up hours ahead of time. The Durham Rescue Mission is located at 1201 E. Main St. in Durham.

