East Carolina University wants to be known as ECU

By Published:
East Carolina graduates (WNCT file)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina University in North Carolina is updating its identity, planning to be referred to as ECU.

The Greenville school announced Tuesday that it is coming out with a new logo next month.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The school is also replacing East Carolina University with ECU in its logo and home page on the internet.

Chancellor Cecil Staton says he wanted a new brand to reflect the school’s national leadership. Commitment to excellence and promise to address the needs of the state.

The university says it surveyed more than 8,500 students, employees, parents, donors and graduates about the new identification.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s