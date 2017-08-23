Fayetteville police ask for help finding man last seen February 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help locating a 26-year-old man last seen On February 17.

Tobias Rashad Bethea was reported missing by his family on August 13, police said.

Bethea was last seen in the area of Murchison Road around 4 p.m. on February 17.

He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Tobias Rashad Bethea, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective J. Matthews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-8934, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.