Gusty storms possible later today, cooler by Thursday

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — It was a hot and humid day across central North Carolina on Tuesday. The high temperature in the Triangle reached 96 and the Sandhills warmed up to 94. The heat will stick around on Wednesday out ahead of a cold front which will bring cooler and more comfortable temperatures for the end of the week.

On Wednesday, a cold front will approach the state from the west, bringing the chance for scattered storms late in the day. Much of central North Carolina is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which means one or two of these storms could produce damaging wind. This front will move to the coast on Thursday morning, leaving central North Carolina with a small chance for a few lingering showers.

Drier weather returns Thursday afternoon with temperatures falling into the 80s through early next week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm. The overnight low will be 74. Winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered late day showers and storms possible. The high will be 92. Winds will be west-southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a shower or storm possible early. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 67.

Saturday will have just a few clouds as the nice weather continues. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 64.

Sunday will be partly sunny and comfortable. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 63.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 80, after a morning low of 62.

Tuesday will feature a small chance of a shower, otherwise partly sunny. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

