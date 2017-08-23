Man accused of peeping at Raleigh Walmart, his 2nd charge this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man accused of secret peeping at Triangle Town Center earlier this year was arrested Tuesday on charges that he engaged in secret peeping at the Walmart on New Hope Church Road, police confirmed.

Andre Antonio Longmire, 30, of Bunnalley Court in Raleigh, is charged with felony secret peeping and second-degree trespass.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

“Longmire is charged in connection with using his cell phone to take pictures of a juvenile female victim,” said Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.

EARLIER: Police arrest Triangle Town Center peeping Tom suspect, officials say

Police say they believe that on April 30 he used his cell phone to take photos under a woman’s skirt at the Sears store at Triangle Town Center.

He was charged with felony secret peeping in that incident, according to police.