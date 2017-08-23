Man dies weeks after Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wounded in a shooting earlier this month in Durham has died, police said.

Kyle Maurice Fisher Jr., 30, died Tuesday.

He was shot about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Center Station Apartments on Chalk Level Road, according to Wil Glenn, Durham Police spokesman. There were at least five bullet holes in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan at the scene.

No one has yet been charged in the shooting.

EARLIER: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Durham shooting, police say

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.