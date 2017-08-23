Man shot multiple times, seriously injured in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Durham Tuesday night, Durham police said.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Humphrey Street around 10:45 p.m.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and seriously injured, police said. The man was transported to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.