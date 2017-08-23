Man shot multiple times, seriously injured in Durham

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Durham Tuesday night, Durham police said.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Humphrey Street around 10:45 p.m.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and seriously injured, police said. The man was transported to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s