Man wanted in connection with SC bank double murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police say a man wanted for questioning in the murders of two people at a South Carolina bank is in custody.



The Greenville Police Department said officers arrested Brandon Council Wednesday afternoon.

Police say an anonymous person recognized Council and called the Greenville Police Department. As result, officers located the car Council was driving and conducted a traffic stop near the Baymont Inn on Memorial Drive.

Police say Council tried to run, but was caught after a short chase.

Greenville Police say two people, who were inside the car at the time, have been detained for questioning.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a bank alarm at Cres Com Bank located at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue in Conway around 1:16 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank who had died from injuries sustained during the robbery, confirms Small.

Tuesday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victims as Donna Major, 59, from Conway and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, 36, from Green Sea.

Skeen, who was the branch manager, leaves behind a husband and two boys, according to her obituary.

“I was blessed to know these remarkable women, and enjoyed their company weekly. I always left their place of business with added reason to smile and appreciate humankind,” said Conway Mayor Barbara Blain- Bellamy. “We all grieve that Conway has lost two very special friends.”

Council is also wanted for the robbery of a BB&T Bank in Wilson.