Raleigh man charged in connection with crime spree at UNC Hospitals



CHAPEL HILL (WNCN) – A Raleigh man now charged in connection with a crime spree inside UNC Hospitals.

According to court documents, police say Tevin Ellis, 25, exposed himself to a patient on an elevator, then kidnapped her.

“I’m kinda speechless and then again I’m not because there are so many crimes happening,” Versie Webb, who was visiting her mother at UNC Hospitals, said.

A spokesperson for UNC Hospitals told CBS North Carolina a discharged male patient committed multiple crimes within the hospital. They said it started Tuesday.

According to court documents, police also say he stole toiletry items from a personal locker. Those items were valued at $10.

Once called, UNC Hospitals said officers responded quickly and took Ellis into custody. Once in custody in Hillsborough, Ellis managed to escape despite being handcuffed, police say according to court documents.

“That’s awful!” Dale Bailey who was visiting a friend at UNC Hospitals said.

Orange County Emergency Services first put an alert out on Facebook. By 7:25am Wednesday, an updated post said deputies had tracked Ellis down. He was still handcuffed.

“Always feel very comfortable coming here. Felt very comfortable with my loved ones here,” Lemuel Gilbert who was visiting a family member and another friend said.

Gilbert told CBS North Carolina more security is needed.

“I think it’s an eye opener that it most definitely shows us that anything can happen,” Gilbert said.

UNC Hospitals sent us this statement:

An incident occurred at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, August 22nd into August 23rd wherein a discharged male patient is alleged to have committed multiple crimes within the hospital. The suspect was quickly located and arrested by UNC Hospitals Police, and then transferred to appear before an Orange Country Magistrate in Hillsborough. Once probable cause was validated with the magistrate, the handcuffed suspect fled custody while outside a secure area, in walking transit to the jail facility. The suspect was later apprehended by a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, still in handcuffs. No patients or employees were physically injured during the incident.

Ellis’ bond was set at $500,000.