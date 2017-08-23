Raleigh police search for missing 44-year-old woman

By Published:
Jennifer Ann Arrington (Raleigh Police)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help locating a woman last seen August 12 in southwest Raleigh.

Jennifer Ann Arrington, 44, was last seen in the area of Schaub Drive the night of August 12, police said.

She stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Arrington was driving a two-door white Nissan Altima with North Carolina license plate EMP-7612.

Anyone who believes they may know the whereabouts of Jennifer Ann Arrington or who believes they may have seen her since Saturday night is asked to call 911.

