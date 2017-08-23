Students remain at Confederate statue on UNC’s campus following protest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Confederate statue of Silent Sam remains at UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.

During a rally Tuesday night, students and protesters demanded it be the statue’s last semester.

“As soon as I saw people protesting to get that statue removed, I knew I had to be a part of it” said Tim Osborn, a UNC graduate student.

But after the rally ended, several students remained outside the temporary barrier.

“I am pretty tired, but at the same time I have so much adrenaline, because I know this is the start of a movement,” UNC junior Rehana Ward-Cooper said.

Seven students stayed throughout the night.

“Anytime you’re fighting for something as serious as civil rights, you need to be here consistently,” Osborn told CBS North Carolina.

“If we can sleep outside for Duke tickets, and not even have a guarantee we’re going to win the game, we’ll definitely camp out for civil rights,” Ward-Cooper added.

Not everyone agrees that Silent Sam should be removed.

“People are going to have to learn history was history,” Chapel Hill native Robert Dollar said. “If they try to take down every statue that ever was where somebody had a slave, they’ll be taking down a lot of statues.”

Students hope others with their same vision will join them.

“We want to show people that we’re remaining here until this is taken down,” Kristen Lavery, a junior at UNC, said.

“They say this campus is a safe place for us. Silent Sam doesn’t make us feel safe, so someone is always going to be here,” Ward-Cooper said.

The students have created a schedule, so each person will take a shift to stand at the statue, but still attend class.

Students told CBS North Carolina they will continue with this process until it’s taken down.