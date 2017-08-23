Victim in Halifax County quadruple killing ran gun business from home, ATF records say

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the four victims of a Halifax County deadly home invasion ran a licensed gunsmithing business from the location of the killings, according to the sheriff and ATF records.

James Harris was killed along with his wife and two others over the weekend during what Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said was a home invasion.

Tripp would not confirm what was stolen from the home, but said Tuesday the ATF had joined the investigation.

According to an ATF database, J and J Gunsmithing was a federally licensed firearm business as of July 2017. The gunsmithing business was registered to Harris at the same address where the killings occurred.

The other victims were identified as Janice Harris, 72, James Whitley, 76, and Peggy Whitley, 67.

Tripp said the group was playing cards when they were killed.

While Tripp stopped short of saying there is a threat to the public, he said residents should be cautious until suspects are apprehended.

An $11,000 reward is being offered in connection with the case, Tripp said.