1 lucky Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in NC; $50K tickets sold in Raleigh, Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolinians won big prizes in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, including one ticket that was sold worth $1 million, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Overall, there 16 winning tickets sold that won more than $50,000 that were sold in North Carolina, officials said.

The $1 million ticket was sold in Granville County at the Food Lion on E. Wilson Avenue in Creedmoor.

Nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in the state, as well as six Power Play tickets worth $200,000 each.

The six Power Play tickets were sold in Chatham, Johnston, Brunswick, Cleveland, McDowell and Rockingham counties, officials said.

The nine $50,000 tickets were sold at stores in Durham (two tickets), Raleigh, Lumberton, Winston-Salem, Haw River, Emerald Isle, Indian Trail and Gibsonville.

Overall, there were 257,229 winning tickets sold in the state, ranging from $4 to $1 million and worth a total of $4.5 million, lottery officials said.

According to state lottery officials, ticket sales in North Carolina during the 21 Powerball drawings raised approximately $19 million for education so far this year.

The Powerball jackpot reached $758.7 million as an annuity or $480.5 million cash. One winning ticket was sold in western Massachusetts.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 6-7-16-23-26 and 4 for the Powerball.