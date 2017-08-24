2 Smithfield CVS employees held at gunpoint, robbed of prescription medication

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Smithfield police are investigating after two men held two CVS employees at gunpoint and robbed the pharmacy Thursday morning.

Smithfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy located at 1180 N. Brightleaf Blvd. around 2:45 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

According to police, two men entered the store armed with handguns and with their faces covered with bandanas. Two employees were in the store at the time.

One suspect pointed his gun at the pharmacist and forced them to hand over prescription medications, police said. The second suspect forced the store clerk to the front of the business while the robbery was occurring.

After getting the prescription medication, the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet, police said.

Neither of the employees were injured during the robbery.

Both suspects were described as men around the age of 25 and standing approximately 5 foot 10. The first suspect was described as weighing approximately 170 pounds and the second suspect is estimated to weigh around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at 919-989-1087 or the Smithfield Tip Line at 919-989-8835.

The investigation is ongoing.