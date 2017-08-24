‘Armed and dangerous’ NC couple caught in Minnesota; 84-year-old man still missing

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WAVY/WRIC/WNCN) — The North Carolina couple wanted on charges related to a Tuesday night shooting in Virginia are now in police custody, but police continue to search for a missing 84-year-old North Carolina man.

According to Virginia State Police, 42-year-old Sean D. Castorina and 40-year-old Penny M. Dawson were apprehended in Minnesota by the Fergus Falls Police Department. The two were arrested without incident at a gas station.

EARLIER: ‘Armed and dangerous’ NC couple wanted on charges in Virginia shooting

The two are facing charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm and grand larceny of a vehicle.

Monday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt found parked on Laurel Road in the eastern part of the county. The car was registered to an elderly man who had been reported missing in Burlington, North Carolina.

Harold Dean Simpson, 84, was last seen by his family the morning of Aug. 18. Burlington police say Simpson has no history dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Both Castorina and Dawson are from Burlington, authorities say.

Nelson County deputies were called at 7:30 p.m. the next night about a shooting victim at a home on Laurel Road, the same road where Simpson’s car had been found.

When deputies arrived to the scene of the shooting, they found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Virginia State Police announced Castorina and Dawson were wanted in connection to the incident. They were considered “armed and dangerous.”

The woman is being treated at UVA Medical Center.

Virginia State Police said Thursday that they’re still searching for Simpson.