Cooler weather moves in, few showers this afternoon

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — After nearly a week and a half with highs in the 90s, temperatures will fall back into the low 80s today. The cold front that caused this cool down will hang around the eastern part of the state throughout this afternoon, so a late day shower or thundershower will still be possible.

Drier weather will finally move in tonight and continue for Friday and the weekend ahead. The chance for rain returns again early next week.

Today will have more clouds than sunshine as cooler air arrives. Lingering showers are also possible this afternoon but, most of the area should stay dry. The high will be 82. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Drier weather will move in tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 60s.

Friday will have just a few clouds as the cooler than normal temperatures hang around. The high will be 84.

Saturday will be mainly sunny as the nice weather continues. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 64.

Sunday will also be sunny and comfortable. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 63.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance for a shower or storm. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies and the chance for more wet weather. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

