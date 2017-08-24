Decomposing body discovered in Harnett County, deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities have found their third dead body in eight days, though they say there’s no indication yet that the third body is connected to the first two.

The body, which was partially decomposed, was found in some woods about half a mile northeast of the intersection of Bethel Baptist Road and Peaceful Lane outside of Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found Thursday afternoon. As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators did not know the dead person’s identity, age or cause of death, but said they believed he was a white man.

“There is no indication at this time that this scene is connected to any current investigations,” deputies wrote.

Early last Thursday morning, deputies responding to a disturbance call found a body in a backyard in Coats. The investigation led them to a second body, in some woods near Broadway. Three people have been charged in connection with those bodies.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the latest body to call them at (910) 893-9111.

