Device with ‘radioactive component’ missing in Wake County, health officials warn

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A “measuring tool with a radioactive component” has gone missing from a Garner construction site, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday night.

Officials say the device can be a health risk of handled inappropriately.

“The gauge poses no immediate threat to health or safety unless it is mishandled or broken open,” officials wrote in a statement.

The device, which “uses radioactive materials to test density in soil compaction” disappeared from the McCuller’s Walk Apartments jobsite at 500 Shady Summit Way off of Ten-Ten Road in Garner, officials said.

State officials were notified the device was missing just before 8 p.m.

Officials describe the device, manufactured by Instrotek Inc., as having a steel handle with a radiation symbol.

“Each source of radioactive material is sealed in a stainless steel capsule,” officials wrote.

State officials offered this advice for anyone who finds it:

If you find the gauge, do not touch or move the device. Maintain at least 10 feet of distance from it until the appropriate authorities secure the area and the device. A prolonged exposure could cause adverse health effects if the radioactive sources were directly exposed to an individual.

Anyone with information about the device’s location should call the North Carolina Radioactive Protection Section at (919) 814-2252 or 911.