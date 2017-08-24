Durham BOE expected to vote tonight on Confederate flag clothing ban

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Board of Education is expected to vote Thursday night on whether to change the dress code and ban clothing with Confederate flags.

The chair of Durham County’s Board of Education, Mike Lee, spoke to school administrators last week and told them they need to come up with a plan by Thursday.

At this point, it’s not clear what ideas will be presented to the board at the meeting, but Lee said it will be similar to what was passed in Orange County, where schools have already decided to make changes to their dress code.

Clothing and accessories with the Confederate flag, Nazi swastikas and references to the Ku Klux Klan are now banned in Orange County schools.

“I do believe in freedom of speech. However, there’s a limit to that. When it comes to bullying or intimidation, things of that sort, I think we have to draw the line,” Lee said last week.

School board officials said what happened in Charlottesville and what’s happened in Durham in the last couple of weeks has prompted the change in policy.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.